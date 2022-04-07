An operation conducted by the Alaska Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in the arrest of a Fairbanks man and the seizure of more than 80 items suspected of containing child pornography, the Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday.
Reuben Spencer, 28, is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and 14 counts of possession of child pornography as a result of the investigation. He was indicted on the charges on March 29 and arraigned in Fairbanks Superior Court on Wednesday.
During the multi-agency investigation titled “Operation Northern Solstice,” the task force served 45 search warrants, seized 88 items and found digital evidence of child pornography on 17 items, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety. The operation included Alaska State Troopers, Anchorage Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agents.
“I am proud of the work done by the Alaska State Troopers, our Digital Forensic Laboratory, and our law enforcement partners in this operation,” said James Cockrell, Department of Public Safety Commissioner. “The Alaska Department of Public Safety is committed to holding anyone accountable that possess or distributes child pornography.”
The task force also contacted 18 people on the sex offender registry to verify compliance with the program, the release stated.
“These joint efforts are key to preventing child exploitation, allowing for HSI to provide federal law enforcement expertise to the furthest extent,” said Robert Hammer, the Special Agent in Charge who oversees Homeland Security Investigations operations in the Pacific Northwest. “Our agents will continue to tirelessly support our partner agencies to increase community safety in Alaska and beyond.”
The Alaska Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is part of a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing over 5,000 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies, according to the release. The agencies are engaged in the investigation and prosecution of people involved in child abuse and exploitation involving the internet.
The cases under Operation Northern Solstice will be prosecuted out of the Alaska Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions.