Richard Mustain’s patriotic red, white and blue beard carried the day at the annual Mr. Facejacket contest Saturday night. He won the freestyle competition, lined up for the final contest with winners of all the categories, and was the clear crowd pleaser for the top spot.

He took first place as Mr. Facejacket 2022.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.