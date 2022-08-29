Richard Mustain’s patriotic red, white and blue beard carried the day at the annual Mr. Facejacket contest Saturday night. He won the freestyle competition, lined up for the final contest with winners of all the categories, and was the clear crowd pleaser for the top spot.
He took first place as Mr. Facejacket 2022.
“I definitely didn’t think I’d win overall,” he said, after accepting his award, a circular plaque from the Great Alaska Bowl Company. Mustain is a Dalton Highway driver for Sourdough Express.
The real winner of the night was the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Every donation for raffle tickets, registration, and auction items went to the Food Bank.
An estimated $6,000 to $7,000 will be granted to the Food Bank, organizer Nick Adkins said.
That includes the $3,000 his daughter raised to win the annual glitter contest enabling her to glitter his beard. Adkins wore bright green and blue sparkles in his beard all night long and probably left a sparkly trail everywhere he walked. The glittering happened earlier in the day at the Food Bank.
This was the fifth year for the popular competition, held at the Howling Dog Saloon in Fox. The contest attracts beards from all over the state and honors only the best looking mustaches and distinctive beards or “face jackets.”
Dennis Dawson traveled north from Anchorage, where he works as Santa Claus at the Fifth Avenue Mall. He said he has competed in the Mr. Facejacket contest for three years and never won. But 2022 was the magic year for him. His distinctive long white beard took the top spot in the long beard category.
There was strong competition for the title of Mrs. Facejacket as well. Women contestants wore homemade beards made of shimmering mosaic gems, pastel colored flowers, and plastic curly-cues. The win went to Naomi Howard, who created a long and intricate tapered beard made out of pop tabs.
Other winners include: Scott McCrea, best business beard (2 inches or less in length); Ron Braman, best goatee; Don Rood, best mustache; Jesse Crouse, best medium-length beard (2-8 inches long) ; Dennis Dawson, best long beard (longer than 8 inches); and Richard Mustain, best freestyle beard.
There were plenty of first-time contestants among the veterans who like to enter the contest and support the Food Bank every year.
Emcee Mike Wilcher kept things moving. Every time he asked the crowd for donations and asked, “How much did we make?” They responded loudly, “Not enough.”
Nick Adkins never stood a chance.
His daughter Finley “Bean” was challenged with raising $4,000 for the Food Bank, and the privilege of glittering her dad’s beard. Adkins had to raise double that to prevent the glittering.
It’s a good-natured contest they launch ever year, with every dollar going to the Food Bank.
As the deadline approached, Adkins had zero dollars donated for anti-glittering and Bean was close to $3,000 from pro glitter fans. Once she reached that mark, Adkins agreed to lower her goal and admit defeat.
It happened at the Food Bank Saturday afternoon. Blue tarp covered the floor. Adkins donned safety glasses. Bean began pouring — not sprinkling — but pouring blue and green glitter onto his beard.
Midway through, he noticed a warning label on the glitter container, advising against putting glitter in hair. It was too late. He was fully glitterized.
A friend, apparently schooled in the art of glitter, sprayed Adkins’ fully glittered beard with some kind of spray to make sure it would remain in his beard for the evening of Mr./Mrs. Facejacket festivities.
The was probably not necessary. It is likely Adkins will still have glitter in his beard when he reports to his day job on Monday.
But the Food Bank will get $3,000 more to help hungry people in Fairbanks.
That, Adkins said, made it all worth it.