The Fairbanks Police Department is bringing a motivational speaker and instructor to Fairbanks on Tuesday.
Paul Butler is giving a presentation with the theme "Leadership for a Lifetime" at 5:30 p.m. at Hering Auditorium. FPD encourages community businesses to send their employees to learn what Butler teaches about building an effective team and being a leader no matter what position a person holds in an organization.
"We have consistently tried to instill the ideology in our department that we must see people as people and view their concerns and priorities as important as our own," Chief Ron Dupee said. "Paul Butler’s message goes right along with that and is one that is relevant across industries and families … that everyone can have a purpose to serve others and that anyone, no matter what position they hold, can be an effective leader if they are given the right skillset."
Deputy Chief Rick Sweet said he recommends the presentation for employers and employees seeking to build a healthier work place.
"Paul Butler’s leadership presentation is extremely introspective and I found it very applicable at work and in my personal life," Sweet said. "He focuses on how our interactions with each other has a positive or negative impact on others and ourselves, with a focus on personal wellness."
Lt. Amy Davis said she attended Butler's leadership training at the FBI National Academy. "He was energetic, funny, and mesmerizing while getting his message across," Davis said. "This training was extremely impactful and if you have the opportunity to see him speak, I highly recommend going."
Tickets are $15 for adults and free for ages 17 and younger. Tickets can be purchased from eventbrite.com.
The food truck Jams, Jellies, and Things will be parked in front of Hering Auditorium beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
