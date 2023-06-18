Paul Butler

Paul Butler is speaking at Hering Auditorium on June 20.

 Courtesy of FPD

The Fairbanks Police Department is bringing a motivational speaker and instructor to Fairbanks on Tuesday.

Paul Butler is giving a presentation with the theme "Leadership for a Lifetime" at 5:30 p.m. at Hering Auditorium. FPD encourages community businesses to send their employees to learn what Butler teaches about building an effective team and being a leader no matter what position a person holds in an organization.

