Chinook winds, with gusts up to 75 mph in the mountains, toppled trees that took down power lines, zapping power for more than 23,000 people in Interior Alaska on Monday, according to the National Weather Service and the Golden Valley Electric Association.
Crews started working Monday afternoon to restore power, utility spokeswoman Meadow Bailey said.
A meteorologist with the weather service said the winds would likely die down by Monday night, while GVEA said to count on power outages throughout the evening.
The utility counted more than 75 separate outages across Interior Alaska as of 7 p.m. Monday. The largest outages reportedly happened between Ester and Nenana.
"The winds are pretty widespread. They hit Delta/Healy/Nenana first," Bailey wrote in a text message.
The utility's message on social media read that "If you see trees on your line, do not try to remove them. Remember that anything in contact with an electric line may be live and can cause serious harm or even death."
The post also stated that all GVEA resources have been called in to help.
"Crews continue to respond, but we expect to see additional outages through the evening. Our dispatch center is not able to answer calls due to the continued outages and coordination with line crews," the post stated.
Scott Berg, meteorologist with the weather service, blamed the Chinook on a strong low pressure system moving up the west coast of Alaska.
“Along with the winds, there are some very warm temperatures," he said.
Wind gusts up to 75 mph were recorded in the Alaska Range earlier Monday, Berg said. Gusts up to 60 mph were recorded in Delta Junction. The highest gust recorded at the Fairbanks International Airport was 37 mph as of about 6 p.m. on Monday.
"We don’t get strong winds very often in Fairbanks,” Berg said.
He predicted the winds to calm down to about 10 mph on Tuesday.
PulsePoint, a 911-connected smart phone app that lets users know where emergencies are happening in their community, lit up Monday with notification after notification about downed power lines and electrical emergencies. In a span of little more than two hours Monday, from 5:21 p.m. to 7:26 p.m., the app logged 25 notifications of electrical emergencies or reports of wires down across the Fairbanks area. That was in addition to notifications denoting a number of fires that started in conjunction with downed wires.
On Phillips Field Road at Olnes Street, winds played havoc with drivers as trees fell across the road, almost in rapid succession. About 5:45 p.m., the first tree fell, barely missing driver Wyle Johnson, who drove over the tree that landed right in front of his truck. He went airborne as he drove over it.
"It fell right in front of me, and I smashed into it," Johnson said. "I jumped it and almost rolled over in the ditch right there. I barely controlled it."
Shortly after stalled motorists moved the tree off Phillips Field, a second tree fell, smashing into a car parked off the roadway due to the first downed tree. The driver, Lana Haley, and her children, Carson and Emerson, were not in the car when the second tree landed. A third tree then fell on Phillips Field, with drivers using tow ropes to remove it, as it was too large for stalled drivers to pick up.
On social media, users shared photos of trees that were on fire or smoking from downed power lines, noting locations that spread across the borough, from the hills to the city core. One man asked for recommendations for a roofing repair businesses after sharing a photo of his roof. The high winds had removed some of the metal roofing, exposing the shingles.
Dorothy Resch Chomicz and Gary Black contributed to this report.