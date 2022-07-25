Chinook winds, with gusts up to 75 mph in the mountains, toppled trees that took down power lines, zapping power for more than 23,000 people in Interior Alaska on Monday, according to the National Weather Service and the Golden Valley Electric Association.

Crews started working Monday afternoon to restore power, utility spokeswoman Meadow Bailey said.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.

Dorothy Resch Chomicz and Gary Black contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you