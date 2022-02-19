More than 20,000 customers lost power before dawn Saturday during a widespread outage that extended throughout the service area of Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA).
The utility is pointing to a trip on the Alaska Intertie that disrupted the flow of electricity, a GVEA spokesperson said Saturday. The power loss lasted for about a half-hour, from 4:19 a.m. to 4:50 a.m. Saturday.
"Generally speaking, a trip happens when there is a disturbance, from whatever source, to the flow of electricity on our system. It is a safeguard to prevent damage to the system," said Meadow Bailey, GVEA spokesperson.
GVEA receives electricity from Southcentral Alaska via the Alaska Intertie, a high-voltage transmission line that runs from Willow to Healy. The electricity transmitted along the Intertie is via hydro power from Bradley Lake, or natural gas-generated power from southern utilities. The electricity costs less and has a low carbon footprint.
On Thursday and early Saturday, a trip on the Alaska Intertie led to widespread outages. Thousands of customers in Fairbanks and across the Interior were impacted.
"When these recent trips happened, we were receiving a heavy load of electric power on the Intertie, so our system automatically stopped distributing electric power to prevent damage to the system," Bailey said.
The trips happened near the Willow end of the Alaska Intertie, but GVEA has not been able to pinpoint the cause at this time.
The BESS, which is a large battery located in south Fairbanks, was triggered and provided some electricity for backup but not the entire amount needed.
As a result, power plants in Fairbanks and North Pole started to aid in fully restoring electric service, Bailey said.
"Periodically there is a trip on the Intertie. These two outages were short duration," Bailey said.
The Mat-Su Valley was hit with heavy storms this week that caused power outages in the area. Crews from Railbelt utilities were checking Saturday to ensure lines are clear with the goal of preventing more outages.
"We apologize for the inconvenience to our members," Bailey said. "We are always working to provide reliable electricity for our members at the lowest cost available and when there are outages it is our goal to restore power as quickly as possible."