The Interior will get a few pockets of reprieve today before snow returns, said National Weather Service Fairbanks meteorologist Ben Bartos.
A weekend weather system pushed snow into the Interior Sunday, dumping around three inches through Monday afternoon.
“We will have some more active weather this week,” Bartos said. “There’s a couple more weather systems in the forecast, but not as significant as the ones we’ve had in the past few weeks.”
A small system Tuesday night could produce around a half inch, but the next chance of significant snow fall won’t arrive until Wednesday night or Thursday.
“Forecasts are still coming together for that system,” Bartos said. “We could expect about four inches, but those numbers could change between now and Thursday.”
Most of the snow fell in the East Interior, he said, around Tok.
The weekend could get colder, Bartos said, but forecast models are still preliminary at the moment.
Meanwhile, Golden Valley Electric Association line crews “have been extremely busy” restoring power during outages, said GVEA communications director Meadow Bailey.
Bailey said trees leaning or falling onto lines are a major culprit.
“It’s a little unique right now in that there is a lot of snow on the trees and we’ve been seeing mostly aspen and birch lean on the lines,” Bailey said.
A tree on a transmission knocked out power for 4,000 customers Monday morning, affecting Goldstream Valley, Murphy Dome Road and Farmers Loop area. Power was restored a few hours later for most customers.
Most of the trees are outside GVEA’s utility right-of-way access, so until a tree leans into it or damages a line, the utility can’t remove it.
“We believe it is being compounded by the warmer temperatures and humidity, which may be the reason the snow is sitting on the trees,” Bailey said. “We also haven’t had any wind events to shake the snow off the trees.
At the moment, the line crews and GVEA work force are more focused on keeping the power on.
“Our crews are more focused on restoring power and we will come back to remove the hazardous tree,” Bailey said. If there is a tree leaning into the right of way from outside, Golden Valley would address it.
She added it’s difficult during summer clearing to identify potential impacts.
Restoring power to an affected area varies, Bailey said, depending on whether a location be be easily accessed or requires additional logistics to get to impacted utility lines or infrastructure.
