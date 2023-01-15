Capitol

The Alaska State Capitol in downtown Juneau. 

 Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO

A handful of proposals dealing with crime and justice, including defining chokeholds as deadly force, came out Friday in the last batch of bills filed before Tuesday’s opening of the 33rd Alaska Legislature.

Anchorage Democrat Elvi Gray-Jackson, a leader in the Senate Majority, wants peace officers prohibited from using chokeholds except in situations calling for deadly force.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.