A handful of proposals dealing with crime and justice, including defining chokeholds as deadly force, came out Friday in the last batch of bills filed before Tuesday’s opening of the 33rd Alaska Legislature.
Anchorage Democrat Elvi Gray-Jackson, a leader in the Senate Majority, wants peace officers prohibited from using chokeholds except in situations calling for deadly force.
Wasilla Sen. David Wilson, a Republican, has proposed making it a crime — “interference with emergency communications” — to harass 911 dispatchers.
Sen. Matt Claman, D-Anchorage, wants to create an Alaska Public Council Commission to oversee the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which is currently a function of the Alaska Department of Administration.
Sen. Mike Shower, R-Wasilla, has a bill to treat magistrates like judges when it comes to judicial selection and retention.
In the Alaska House of Representatives, one of four new bills deals with crime and justice.
A bill by Republican George Rauscher of Sutton would make sweeping changes to how judges are selected and retained, essentially replacing the Alaska Judicial Council with the Alaska Legislature.
The bill adds qualifications to become an Alaska Supreme Court Justice. A candidate would need to have already been confirmed by the Legislature to serve as a judge on the state district court or the court of appeals.
Only supreme court and superior court judges would be subject to public retention under Rauscher’s legislation.
More than 20 state lawmakers so far have filed 82 bills and resolutions with more to come.
The Senate convenes at 1 p.m. on Tuesday followed by the House at 2 p.m., according to the legislative floor calendars.
