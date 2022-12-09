A judge's gavel rests on a book of law.

More parties present at a poker-game-turned-robbery-scene took the stand Thursday at Rabinowitz Courthouse.

Antuiohn Arazo, 25, of Fairbanks, is charged with one felony count of first-degree robbery, one felony count of first-degree burglary, two felony counts of third-degree assault, and one felony count of second-degree theft between the amounts of $750 and $24,999.

