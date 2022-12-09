More parties present at a poker-game-turned-robbery-scene took the stand Thursday at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Antuiohn Arazo, 25, of Fairbanks, is charged with one felony count of first-degree robbery, one felony count of first-degree burglary, two felony counts of third-degree assault, and one felony count of second-degree theft between the amounts of $750 and $24,999.
On April 11, 2021, Arazo allegedly attended a poker game at the home of Michael Spony, left, and returned with two armed men, Elijah “Eli” Rutherford and a single individual nicknamed both “B” and “Rock.” They reportedly took the pot — worth about $2,700 — and fled the home.
Arazo testified that he robbed Michael Spony’s poker game at the gunpoint of Eli and “B.” Something bad was going to happen if he didn’t follow their directions, Arazo told jurors. “B” threatened to shoot Arazo or his girlfriend if he went to the police, and Arazo took that threat seriously, he testified.
Elijah Rutherford, 21, testified that he is currently incarcerated at Fairbanks Correctional Center for his guilty plea for robbery. He testified that he and his friend, “B,” were smoking when he saw Arazo’s photo of the poker game on Snapchat, a social media platform. He told “B” that Arazo owed him a few hundred dollars, so they texted Arazo to come smoke with the intention of confronting him about money he owed; when Arazo arrived in his truck, both Rutherford and “B” entered the vehicle with their weapons drawn, he told jurors.
Rutherford testified that he was upset that Arazo was gambling when he owed him money. Arazo told him he didn’t have his money so, “’Rock’ put a bullet in the chamber and said ‘Go get my lil’ brother’s money somehow, someway,” Rutherford testified. They forced Arazo to rob the poker game at Spony’s house and Rutherford took the money from Arazo, Rutherford testified. After the robbery, “B” told Arazo not to tell anyone about the robbery, Rutherford said.
Rutherford told jurors that he wrote a letter to lawyers and law enforcement in 2021 telling them that Arazo was forced to commit the robbery at gun point. He testified that he wrote this letter to clear Arazo’s name.
“I didn’t write it out of spite, I just felt bad for him,” Rutherford said.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com