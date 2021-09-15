The NAACP of Fairbanks is hosting a virtual local candidate forum at 6 p.m. Friday on Facebook. Explore Fairbanks is hosting a local candidate forum Sept. 24 at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel and will offer both in-person and virtual options.
Multiple political forums have taken place and more are planned in the runup to local elections on Oct. 5.
Candidates for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, school board and Fairbanks City Council are the focus of the NAACP forum, which will be hosted on Facebook live, according to Wendy Dominique, an officer with the organization.
Explore Fairbanks is hosting its forum later this month at noon at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel, 813 Noble St., according to Scott McCrea, president and CEO.
Candidates for Borough Assembly, borough mayor, Fairbanks City Council, North Pole mayor and North Pole Council are the focus.
Today, the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum featuring candidates for borough mayor at noon at the Event Center and Lounge, 1288 Sadler Way. A recording will be posted on the chamber’s YouTube channel.
On Sept. 24, the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley is partnering with KUAC FM 89.9 and the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner to host a free candidate forum at 7 p.m. in the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers, 907 Terminal St.
The races involved are for Borough Assembly, borough mayor, North Pole mayor, Fairbanks City Council and the Board of Education. The forum will be broadcast on KUAC radio.