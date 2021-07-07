All three Alaska Goldpanners games have been canceled this week with two cancellations stemming from three Goldpanners testing positive for Covid-19. The first game was canceled due to rain in the Chugiak Tuesday evening.
Goldpanners General Manager John Lohrke confirmed to the News-Miner that three players tested positive for the novel coronavirus Tuesday evening. The team informed the Mat-Su Miners and the Anchorage Glacier Pilots of the positive tests, and both teams declined to play the Goldpanners for their previously scheduled Wednesday and Thursday games.
This is the second time this season the team's schedule has been interrupted due to positive Covid tests. Games scheduled for June 14 and 15 had to be canceled due to the 'Panners not having enough players after multiple positive tests. At that time, Lohrke said roughly half the team had been vaccinated and he anticipated more would become vaccinated following the initial suspension of play.
"I don't know the exact (number of players), but I know some more have (been vaccinated since the first outbreak)," Lohrke said.
Although Alaska competes against members of the Alaska Baseball League, they are an independent organization. As such, the application and enforcement of team rules, including requirements for vaccination, fall on the team and they're not require to adhere to league rules. The team doesn't currently require their players to be vaccinated.
"We really can't make it a requirement because at this stage of the game you can't really get your hands on your players," Lohrke said. "You play with what you have and hope as many guys want to stay with you as possible. Our summer families in the medical community (are) helping us get through this. All of the families that have positive players want them to isolate and come to their homes like they did the first time this happened and help us get through it. I have one (player) in my own home and another one next door. That's the amazing support that we've had throughout the community. They understand and they're helping us work through it."
Lohrke said he doesn't anticipate any changes to the team's Covid-19 policy moving forward.
"We wouldn't change our policy, just adhere to (our current one)," Lohrke said. "We'll isolate guys that require it and continue to go forward. The list of guys who either haven't had it yet or aren't fully vaccinated is pretty small right now, so we believe it's manageable going forward, especially since we don't play again until the 13 (of July). We'll take it from there, but we don't have any policy changes of any kind (planned)."
The Goldpanners are currently 17-6 this season. Their next scheduled game is July 13 against the Fairbanks Adult Men's League at Growden Park. The team will remain in Fairbanks through July 31 before playing their last two games on the road Aug. 3 and 4.
