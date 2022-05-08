The Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation planning technical committee received an update from Alaska Energy Authority on its electric vehicle charging station plans in Alaska.
Current plans
Alaska is currently implementing its Anchorage-to-Fairbanks fast charging station route, with nine planned or existing locations from Homer to Healy, according to Audrey Alstrom, AEA’s director of alternative energy programs,
AEA awarded almost $1 million in grants in 2021, allocated from a Volkswagen emissions scandal settlement.
Nine locations were selected to host several fast charging stations.
Private businesses host the charging sites, including Three Bears Alaska’s sites in Healy, Chugiak and Trapper’s Creek; combined the businesses have contributed $500,000 to the project, according to a July 2021 AEA announcement.
The charging stations in Cantwell, Healy and Trapper’s Creek on the Parks Highway are planned to be finished by summer.
Other organizations have independently built charging stations throughout the state aside AEA’s planned network. Some are located on Parks Highway communities, including Healy. Most of them can be found on the app PlugShare, along with the cost to charge.
Golden Valley Electric Association’s charging station on Illinois Street costs 20 cents per minute; an estimated “topping off” takes up to 40 minutes, costing $8.
A recent data share with the Alaska Division of Motors indicates there are currently 1,200 registered electric vehicles in Alaska, Alstrom said.
Infrastructure Act funding
Alstrom said Alaska is set to receive about $50 million from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Jobs Investment Act over the next five years, including $7.8 million for this year.
The funding is prioritized for installing public access fast-charging stations for electric vehicles and designated alternative routes along national highways.
AEA will administer the funds along with other state agencies, and must develop a plan every year for planned charging stations.
The federal formula requires stations to be within 50 miles of each other within a mile of a highway. Most electric vehicles have an average range of 166 miles.
Alstrom said nominations for charging stations are due May 13, and an implementation plan submitted to the federal government by Aug. 1. Federal approval is expected by Sept. 30.
some spots on the Parks Highway segment of the charging corridor will benefit from the funding, according to Alstrom.
Alstrom said additional competitive grant funding will be available from Infrastructure Act funding for public access stations.
Some challenges
Alstrom said some communities along the Parks Highway lack sufficient electrical infrastructure within 50 miles to support a fast-charging station.
The gap between Trapper’s Creek and Cantwell is greater than 50 miles and the area lacks the necessary infrastructure to host a charging station.
“We will have to look at some creative ideas to meet [NEVI] requirements or ask for an exemption,” Alstrom said.
“We want to make sure we aren’t impacting those communities negatively before moving forward,” Alstrom said. “All of that would be included in the implementation plan.”
Alstrom said the state can focus on other interstate highways once the corridor is fully built out.
Alstrom said NEVI’s funding features 80% federal funding, with a 20% match from participating entities, including private businesses.
Another problem is the high cost as “there are not a lot of affordable EVs available at the moment.”
According to Edmunds, the lowest-cost EV on the market is the Nissan Leaf, starting at $27,400. Many other models range from $30,000 to $40,000.
When asked how much it would cost to install a fast-charging station, Alstrom said it could range between $100,000 and $150,000.
Effectiveness in the Interior
FAST Planning technical committee member Kellen Spillman asked about electric vehicles’ effectiveness and challenges in the Interior.
Alstrom said AEA is working with other entities, including University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Alaska Center for Energy and Power, to determine the effectiveness. The center itself is part of a University of Alaska Anchorage-led project to determine the effectiveness of vehicles in rural Arctic communities.
“The problem with electric vehicles in the cold is their range does decrease,” Alstrom said. “But it’s not [so] much that owners would trade their EV for a combustion engine vehicle.”
GVEA has stated it can cover the additional demand. In a published FAQ, GVEA noted that a home charged vehicle would raise the average residential consumption from 608 kWh/month to about 745 kWh/month, which is still below the 1999 average of 754 kWh/month.
Jackson Fox, executive director of FAST Planning, said the information is a valid tool.
“We have some electric vehicles in our community and I expect that number to grow tremendously over the next 10 years,” Jackson said. “We will want to be proactive in getting that infrastructure in place for new vehicle types in the future.”