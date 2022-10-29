A young bull moose was euthanized Friday morning after getting tangled up in a children’s swing set near Anne’s Greenhouse, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Mark Nelson, Fairbanks area biologist ADF&G, said an Alaska Wildlife Trooper was the first to respond to the scene.
“It was determined that the moose was going to have to be euthanized,” Nelson said. “The moose’s chance of survival at that point was very low.”
The incident left business owner Linda Dolney upset and disturbed.
“It was very disgusting,” said an upset Linda Dolney, co-owner of Anne’s Greenhouse. “The moose got trapped and stuck.”
Dolney said the wildlife trooper who responded to the scene “didn’t even bother to contact me before they shot it.”
Dolney said she first found out when she heard the gunshot but observed that the moose appeared to still be alive. She said when she asked about why the trooper didn’t tranquilize it instead, Dolney was told only Fish and Game staff are authorized to do so.
Alaska Wildlife Trooper Lt. Justin Rogers told the News-Miner the decision to kill the moose was predetermined following a discussion with Fish and Game.
“The wildlife trooper did shoot the moose with an appropriately-sized rifle in a lethal region, but it didn’t result in an immediate death,” Rogers said. “This is not unusual.”
He added because of the moose’s prolonged suffering, the trooper dispatched the animal by shooting it in the head.
Nelson said that bulls are finishing their rutting season, leaving their bodies drained of energy.
“When a bull finds itself in that situation, it’s really hard and stressful on their system,” Nelson said.
But the incident, according to Dolney, remains “disgusting” and initially “left that poor thing to struggle.”
Nelson added, while not personally on site or fully aware of the situation, that Alaska Wildlife Troopers are trained to handle such situations.
“I’m sure whatever they did was appropriate,” he said.
Fish and Game staff took some samples for testing, including the moose’s head, and the Alaska Department of Public Safety’s roadkill salvage call list was utilized.
