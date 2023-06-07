Cayla Hernandez, a senior from Monroe Catholic High School, was selected to receive the prestigious $2,500 STAR scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Sisterhood.
“Cayla’s community service and involvement that she chose was unique,” said Wendy Anderson, president of P.E.O. Chapter B in Fairbanks, which sponsored Cayla’s scholarship application. “I was impressed with her plans for the future and her vision of where she wanted to be and what she wanted to do.
“I’m sure that whatever she chooses, as she goes to college, she will be a successful, productive young woman,” Anderson added.
The STAR scholarship is awarded to well-rounded young women who demonstrate excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success. Cayla was a perfect example of such qualities.
“During my high school career, I have received First Honors every semester. I have been the President of my Freshmen class, been part of Monroe’s Rambassador program (ambassadors for underclassmen), and assistant coached the Junior High volleyball team for 2 years. I have been captain of the Varsity volleyball team for the last 2 years as well as the Vice President of the Executive Board of Student Council this year,” Hernandez wrote in her application essay.
Along with being an active leader in school, Hernandez is a first generation college student. In her essay, she talked about how that has affected her educational journey and her life.
“While both of my parents are the hardest working people I know, they didn’t have the opportunity to graduate college,” Hernandez wrote. “Their strong work ethic and high goals have shown me that anything is possible as long as you’re willing to put in the work alongside it. I have taken this lesson to heart, and I know it will help me succeed in the near future.”
Cayla’s current post-secondary plan is to study at UAF with a major in Psychology. She eventually wants to go into pediatric occupational therapy.
One of her proudest accomplishments of her high school career was her time on the volleyball team at Monroe. “We had kind of a tough season this past year and so it was just kind of fun to see us all grow together. I was proud of that, because, given the leadership thing, it’s nice to be able to be like, wow, I did that,” Hernandez said in an interview.
Her advice to other girls thinking of applying for the scholarship is to just do it and see what happens.
“I would say, honestly, just go for it,” Hernandez said. “Cause, of course, I was like, oh, it’s a really big scholarship, it’s nationwide, I’m not gonna get it. But also I was like, you know, what’s the harm in applying? And a lot of the scholarships nowadays, even if you just write the thousand word essay, you’ll most likely get it because nobody else wants to write an essay.”
There have been two other STAR scholarship winners come out of Fairbanks in the past; Lauren White, who is currently at Notre Dame, and Maddy Leslie, who just graduated from Principia.
“If there are any young women, or not so young women, who are looking for help with furthering their education or training, they should consider a P.E.O. grant, loan or scholarship,” Anderson said. The STAR Scholarship is one of many that P.E.O. offers to women around the world.
P.E.O. is one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America and Chapter B in Fairbanks one of the oldest in Alaska. The chapter began in 1945 and has had many prominent presidents including Anne Wien, Shirley Gordon, Lola Tilly, Mildred Nerland and Jo Scott.
To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.