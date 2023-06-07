Cayla Hernandez

Cayla Hernandez

Cayla Hernandez, a senior from Monroe Catholic High School, was selected to receive the prestigious $2,500 STAR scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Sisterhood.

“Cayla’s community service and involvement that she chose was unique,” said Wendy Anderson, president of P.E.O. Chapter B in Fairbanks, which sponsored Cayla’s scholarship application. “I was impressed with her plans for the future and her vision of where she wanted to be and what she wanted to do.

