Twenty-three students from Monroe Catholic High School received their diplomas Friday evening at the school’s 65th commencement.
Gabriel Angaiak, class president, said that the type of love their class showed each other is what love should be. He thanked his teachers and parents for their support.
Valedictorian Jane Menard told the crowd that God has given each person in the room extraordinary gifts to use to amplify his glory.
“Ad Maroum Dei Gloriam literally means for the greater glory of God, so through Monroe you are called to bring glory to God, you have the ability to bring more people to faith and hope and eternal salvation through your gifts,” she said.
Menard told the crowd that her classmates were kind, charismatic, athletic, artistic, hilarious, confident, moral, intelligent and leaders, and that the gifts would guide them throughout their lives.
Salutatorian Naomi Pfister compared the class of 2023 to a family with siblings who argue but always care for each other.
“I’ve had the best time and made the best memories and connections with every single person sitting over there,” she said. “Where did all the time go? I will miss these people more than anything in the world.”
Pfister also received the Merit Award.
Jeff Cook, the commencement speaker and brother to the school’s former director, said the students endured the Covid-19 pandemic, the collapse of their gym roof and a recent active shooter hoax. He said his is confident the graduates will take care of the older generation, and advance society and technology.
Cook said the main pillars they should focus on in life are career, personal achievements, family and community.
“I am confident that you are ready to fly on your own,” he said.
Jonathan Bauer received the service award and Oliver Pender and Cayla Hernandez received the Jesuit Network awards.
More than $5 million in academic and athletic scholarships were offered to students during their time at Monroe. Teachers presented the graduates’ their diplomas and spoke about each students’ characteristics and plans for the future during the ceremony.
