The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly unanimously approved a new grant program for neighborhood road projects. The money is coming from a little-used loan fund of $2.6 million.
Road service areas can apply for grants through the Assembly Road Service Area Committee, which has a process for evaluating proposals.
Leaders approved the new grant program on Thursday, setting a limit of $500,000 per project.
The Assembly rolled $303,622 from another pot of unused money into the grant fund for a total of $2.9 million to be made available for neighborhood road improvements.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward estimated there is enough money to pay for seven or eight road projects.
The borough has 103 road service areas collectively in need of tens of millions of dollars for road improvements.
A grant application scoring process would favor projects that improve safety and accessibility.
The minimum grant request is $20,000.
The former loan fund, established in 2003, was only used for four small loans, according to borough officials.
