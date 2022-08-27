Intersection Construction

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly unanimously approved a new grant program for neighborhood road projects. The money is coming from a little-used loan fund of $2.6 million.

Road service areas can apply for grants through the Assembly Road Service Area Committee, which has a process for evaluating proposals.

