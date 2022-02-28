Will U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski cross party lines to vote for President Joe Biden’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court in an election year?
Political analysts are naming Murkowski among the Republican members of the Senate to watch in confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Jackson currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Murkowski, along with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, voted last year to appoint Jackson to her current post on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Jackson would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, considered one of the more liberal voices on the high court.
Murkowski signaled on Friday that she has not decided how she will vote. Murkowski said she looks forward to meeting with Jackson and reviewing her record.
“I’ve been clear that previously voting to confirm an individual to a lower court does not signal how I will vote for a Supreme Court justice,” Murkowski said. “I am committed to doing my due diligence before making a final decision on this nominee. Being confirmed to the Supreme Court — the nation’s highest tribunal, and a lifetime appointment — is an incredibly high bar to achieve.”
Alaska Libertarians announce convention
Two Alaska state parties will throw conventions in April.
The state Republican Party announced last month that it will host its annual convention in Fairbanks. The state GOP convention is scheduled for April 21-23 at the Westmark Hotel and Conference Center.
Now the Alaska Libertarian Party has announced its state convention for April 16 at Everett’s in Wasilla.
Speakers include Libertarian candidate Chris Bye, who is running for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House. Bye, a Fairbanks resident and fishing guide, is an Army veteran who formerly served at Fort Wainwright.
Bye will challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young, the senior member of the House who is in his 25th term in Congress.
Libertarian candidate Sean Thorne, who is running for U.S. Senate, also will speak at the Wasilla convention.
Born and raised in Alaska, Thorne is a U.S. Army veteran and Anchorage resident training as a Bush pilot. He is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who has held her seat since 2002.
Interior Republicans prepare to meet
Prior to the Republican state convention, Interior Republicans will gather for the Interior District Republican Conventions on March 5.
Party activists will convene as a group composed of Interior districts. The gathering will be at Journey Christian Church in Fairbanks. Participants will discuss local candidates and strategies ahead of the state GOP convention.
The Alaska Interior GOP, in a message to members, said that the state convention “will be a very dynamic event this year.”
Guest speakers at the state convention will include U.S. Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving member of Congress, and GOP candidate Nick Begich, who is challenging him for the seat.
The message to Interior Republicans from Althea St. Martin, District 31 vice chair, also noted that Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is a scheduled speaker at the state convention.
Party members can register online for the Interior District event at AlaskaGOP.net.