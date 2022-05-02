Mail-in voting is underway for the special election primary race to fill the U.S. House seat that Rep. Don Young represented for nearly 50 years.
Voters have begun to receive postcards telling them to be on the lookout for the ballot to choose a new member of Congress to complete Young’s term in office.
The single-page ballot asks voters to choose just one candidate for “United States Representative” from a two-column list of 48 people, including several from Fairbanks and North Pole.
Names on the special primary election ballot appear in a different order depending on the district where the voter resides.
The Division of Elections has printed a different ballot for each state House district, per state requirement.
Ballots need to be postmarked by June 11; the state is paying the postage to mail the completed ballot to the Division of Elections.
The winner of the special election primary and special general election is expected to be seated in September to finish out Young’s term.
A regular primary election for the two-year House seat will be held Aug. 16, the same day as the special general election to determine who completes Young’s final few months in office. Young, 88, died on March 18. His seat is now vacant.
The list of candidates is diverse with 16 Republicans and six Democrats running, as well as 22 contenders who are nonpartisan or undeclared.
There also are candidates from the Libertarian, Alaska Independence and American Independence parties.
More than a dozen are from Fairbanks and North Pole, including a few with name recognition, such as Democrat Rep. Adam Wool; former state Sen. John Coghill, a Republican; and Santa Claus, a council member from North Pole.
But most of the Interior candidates have never before served in elective office. The following candidates list their residences in greater Fairbanks or North Pole:
• Jay Armstrong, Republican, Fairbanks
• Brian Beal, undeclared, Fairbanks
• Tim Beck, undeclared, Fairbanks
• Chris Bye, Libertarian, Fairbanks
• Santa Claus, undeclared, North Pole
• John Coghill, Republican, Fairbanks
• Bill Hibler, nonpartisan, Fairbanks
• John Wayne Howe, Alaska Independent, Fairbanks
• David Hughes, undeclared, North Pole
• Mike E. Melander, Republican, Fairbanks
• Silvio Pellegrini, undeclared, Fort Wainwright
• Jo Woodward, Republican, Fairbanks
• Adam Wool, Democrat, Fairbanks