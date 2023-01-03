A baby girl delivered at 1:17 a.m. on Sunday was designated Fairbanks’ first baby born in 2023.
Crystal Alstrom, 37, was nervous about her daughter’s arrival because the birth of her son, age 2, was abrupt and traumatic, but the birth of Moira Elizabeth Stack was uneventful except for the timing.
The birth went so easy that Alstrom declined labor-pain blockers and found no need for pain relief — to her surprise — on Monday after being discharged from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
“This one was so nice and smooth,” Alstrom said. “She came pretty quickly after they broke my water. It was a good way to bring in the New Year.”
The family includes Alstrom’s fiance, Trinity Stack, a 33-year-old utility operator, and their son, Kylo Stack. They have lived in Fairbanks since last summer after moving from St. Mary’s, located about 100 miles north of Bethel, where Alstrom taught math to middle and high school students. These days, she is a stay-at-home mom.
In keeping with a Fairbanks tradition, the family received donations from the community collected by the hospital for the first baby born each year. Those gifts included a car seat, a baby blanket and stuffed animals, Alstrom said. It was a nice surprise.
“It was unexpected,” Alstrom said. “You can’t really tell when you are going to have the baby.”
Moira was due to be born on Jan. 6, and it crossed Alstrom’s mind that she could come early.
“When I found out my due date, I said, ‘Ooh, maybe I will have a New Year’s baby.’”
That possibility became more likely late last week when Alstrom felt some back pain and tightening around her abdomen. She remembered that her contractions manifested as back pain with her first child.
“The same type of thing started happening,” she said.
She checked into the hospital on New Year’s Eve.
“The staff were really great,” Alstrom said.
Kylo met his new sister and held her on Monday.
“He didn’t winter to put her down. He kept saying ‘baby,’” Alstrom said.
