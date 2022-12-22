The Fairbanks Mobile Crisis Team program saw a busy year, with its eight-member team receiving 759 calls from dispatch from October 2021 to November 2022.
“They were quite busy,” said city of Fairbanks Crisis Now Coordinator Brenda McFarlane.
The mobile crisis team program began receiving calls in October 2021 and became fully operational the following month.
McFarlane said, broken down by quarters, crisis teams received an average of 41 monthly calls from November to February, 50 monthly calls in its second quarter, 56 monthly calls in the third and 71 monthly calls in the last three months.
However, calls fluctuate month to month and the call volume has only increased over the past year. McFarlane said the mobile crisis teams received 89 calls in November.
The Mobile Crisis Team program includes four clinicians and four peer support specialists, paired in twos provided by Alaska Behavioral Health.
Alaska Mental Health Trust funds the program through Alaska Behavioral Health as part of the Crisis Now model adopted to improve mental health and crisis response in the state.
The Trust recently granted Alaska Behavioral Health $900,000 to continue the crisis team program.
McFarlane said Mobile Crisis teams respond to behavioral health emergencies that would otherwise require police or emergency service resources.
“The people receiving behavioral health care immediately rather than waiting or cycling through,” McFarlane said.
Mobile crisis teams have worked with police and EMS services, with 9-1-1 calls with a behavioral or crisis component directed to them. A team will respond in most cases, keeping emergency-level services free.
“It is the only team in Alaska that is 24/7 operational,” McFarlane said.
Calls usually come in through to the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center, who determines the nature and urgency of the call and dispatch a crisis team through an app.
The crisis team can coordinate with the dispatch center en route and on scene.
The team provides same-day and next-day appointments, referrals and follow-up calls for those in a crisis, as well as transportation to a facility.
McFarlane said the program has succeeded in placing some relief on teams.
“A patient who was having daily panic attacks and calling an ambulance was able to switch over to calling a mobile crisis team and was able to get the patient into treatment,” McFarlane said.
McFarlane said an eventual goal will be to expand its partnerships. The Alaska State Troopers already request mobile crisis teams on occasion “but no formal agreement has been made.” McFarlane said a formal agreement could come soon. Another goal would be able to partner with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and enable teams to respond to school-based behavioral health situations.
McFarlane said an eventual goal with the Crisis Now responses would be to model behavioral health emergencies after physical health emergency.
“A person can call and speak to a trained crisis counselor or clinician, be deescalated at that point and provided follow-up options,” McFarland said. “If not, a mobile crisis team responds to the person, who does assessment and deescalation with them, but also has the option to take them to a destabilization center.”
McFarland said the center “would be like the ER for behavioral health with 100% acceptance for all referrals.”
