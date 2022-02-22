It will cost between $1.5 million and $2 million to repair damage to the Mitchell Expressway bridge over South Cushman Street, according to Alaska Department of Transportation estimates.
The final cost will be determined after DOT officials review project bids.
The bridge was damaged on Dec. 10 when a piece of over-height heavy equipment struck it. According to the DOT document, the equipment’s impact cracked girders and tore off pieces of concrete that fell onto South Cushman Street below.
The damage closed one of the South Cushman Street lanes beneath the bridge and a lane on expressway over South Cushman.
According to project documents, DOT intends to bring the selected contractor on board as soon as possible to have them involved in the design phase. The goal is to repair the damage the end of this summer.