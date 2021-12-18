The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities implemented a new traffic pattern overnight Thursday after an oversize load damaged the Mitchell Expressway bridge last week.
“On the Mitchell Expressway, drivers will see reduced speeds beginning near Lathrop Street. The expressway will be reduced to one lane over the bridge, but drivers will be able to use the exit ramp to the Richardson,” according to a Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT) news release. The Steese Expressway ramp will remain open.
The right lane of South Cushman Street will remain closed, said Caitlin Frye, public information officer with the DOT. Drivers turning right from the Old Richardson Highway to South Cushman are required to yield with oncoming traffic.
The agency expects the current traffic patterns to be in place until permanent repairs can be made this spring. To learn more about the updated traffic pattern click here.