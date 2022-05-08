Work on repairing the Mitchell Express overpass starts Sunday at 9 p.m., resulting in closures, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation.
The closures will include the outbound lanes to North Pole, said Kaitlin Williams, DOT Northern Regions publications specialist. All lanes of Cushman Street from 28th Avenue (the on-ramp to the Mitchell) to the Old Richardson Highway intersection will be closed for the entirety of the project.
Additional closures are expected in mid-May for the inbound lanes from North Pole, resulting in a full closure of the bridge.
The Mitchell Expressway bridge was damaged when it was struck by an oversized load in December. Contractors will replace three damaged grinders.
Williams said the project will cost $1.2 million. The state is working with the insurance provider of the company responsible for the damage to cover costs.