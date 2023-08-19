Joshua Bare

Joshua Bare twice was lost but now he's found. "I'm not going to get lost like I did 10 years ago in Australia and Katoomba Range," he posted on social media shortly before being the subject of a search with a companion. 

Two tourists from Tennessee were found alive after being lost in the woods around Chena Hot Springs Resort since Aug. 12.

Two hikers discovered Jonas Bare near a trail 200 yards away from the resort Friday night, according to a Fairbanks Police Department news release. Bare then guided rescue personnel to Cynthia Hovsepian’s location about 3 miles away from the resort.

