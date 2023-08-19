Two tourists from Tennessee were found alive after being lost in the woods around Chena Hot Springs Resort since Aug. 12.
Two hikers discovered Jonas Bare near a trail 200 yards away from the resort Friday night, according to a Fairbanks Police Department news release. Bare then guided rescue personnel to Cynthia Hovsepian’s location about 3 miles away from the resort.
Hovesepian and Bare were examined by EMS but had no serious injuries, Austin McDaniel, Alaska State Troopers communications director, said. The couple had some food and were able to refill water bottles.
On Aug. 8, prior to getting lost, Bare posted this message on his Facebook page. "I'm not going to get lost like I did 10 years ago in Australia and Katoomba Range," he posted. "If a Kodiak gets me, I'll consider that an honorable death."
McDaniel said the couple stayed in one place for a few days and built a fire to stay warm.
“This instance had a happy ending,” McDaniel said.
