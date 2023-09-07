After days of searching for a missing North Pole teenager, a K9 team found Talen Luth-Ney deceased Wednesday evening.
Luth-Ney, 17, was last seen at a party late Saturday night in North Pole, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch. A teenager at the party reported that Luth-Ney was in attendance and when someone said aloud that the cops were coming, he panicked and ran into the woods. The teen told troopers said that it had been five hours since anyone else had seen him. Troopers were assigned a welfare check around 6 a.m. Sunday at the "DK" dike off H and H Road in North Pole.
Troopers and residents searched the area on the ground and from the air.
A volunteer K9 team found Luth-Ney deceased in a small pond in a gravel pit in the search area on Wednesday night, according to trooper dispatch. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation Fairbanks Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
North Pole residents are hosting a candlelit vigil at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Terry Miller Park on Santa Claus Lane. Community members are encouraged to bring candles and flowers to honor Luth-Ney and support his family.
