Talen Luth-Ney

After days of searching for a missing North Pole teenager, a K9 team found Talen Luth-Ney deceased Wednesday evening.

Luth-Ney, 17, was last seen at a party late Saturday night in North Pole, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch. A teenager at the party reported that Luth-Ney was in attendance and when someone said aloud that the cops were coming, he panicked and ran into the woods. The teen told troopers said that it had been five hours since anyone else had seen him. Troopers were assigned a welfare check around 6 a.m. Sunday at the "DK" dike off H and H Road in North Pole.

