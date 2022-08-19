Authorities say a 15-year-old Fairbanks girl who was last seen on Sunday was found early Thursday morning with a convicted sex offender near Soldotna after a manhunt. 

Alexis Bane was located with Steven Narron, who was being sought on suspicion of a felony probation violation, about 4:30 a.m. after a report of a dangerous driver on Kalifornsky Beach Road in the Soldotna area.

