Authorities say a 15-year-old Fairbanks girl who was last seen on Sunday was found early Thursday morning with a convicted sex offender near Soldotna after a manhunt.
Alexis Bane was located with Steven Narron, who was being sought on suspicion of a felony probation violation, about 4:30 a.m. after a report of a dangerous driver on Kalifornsky Beach Road in the Soldotna area.
By then, Alaska State Troopers had put out an Amber Alert for Bane, who was found safe, according to a trooper report.
Narron, 51, is being held at the Wildwood Correctional Center. On Friday, he was arraigned at the Kenai Courthouse on charges of misconduct involving a controlled substance, failing to stop at the direction of a peace officer, both felonies, and driving under the influence.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident, and they say more charges are likely.
The investigation into Bane's whereabouts heated up on Wednesday when the troopers' Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit was asked to help probation officers find Narron.
"As troopers began their investigation, they connected him to a missing juvenile report the Fairbanks Police Department had active for 15-year-old Alexis Bane," the trooper report reads. "Troopers from across the state began work to corroborate their suspicion that Narron was with Alexis."
Once investigators linked the two, they focused their search on the Anchorage area.
Narron's vehicle was found abandoned at an Anchorage park on Wednesday afternoon, and troopers activated the Alaska Amber Alert System out of concern that "Alexis was in imminent threat of serious injury or death," the report reads.
That prompted help from law enforcement agencies across Alaska along with "countless tips from observant Alaskans," the trooper report reads.
A chance report of a dangerous driver in a white Ford sport utility vehicle near Soldotna led to the missing girl. Troopers were initially unaware that the driver was Narron.
"When Soldotna troopers attempted to stop the White Ford SUV, the driver refused to pull over, and a pursuit was initiated," the trooper report reads.
They put down spike strips in the Kasilof area of the Sterling Highway, which stopped the Ford. Troopers immediately recognized the driver as Narron while taking him into custody, according to the report.
