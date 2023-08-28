Miss Vicky

Dr. Lee Harman’s 1931 Ford Model A Victoria is seen at the finish line of the Peking To Paris Rally in 2019.

Courtesy Lee Harman

 Courtesy Lee Harman

The nail in polio’s coffin may be a 1931 Ford Model A Victoria that will make a 7,600-mile journey from Anchorage to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The “Miss Vicky,” driven by Dr. Lee Harman, 76, a retired ophthalmologist from Washington, will be taking part in the Rally the Globe’s Alaska To Mexico Marathon. The car’s first stop after it leaves Anchorage is Pike’s Waterfront Lodge in Fairbanks, where it will arrive today.

Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter