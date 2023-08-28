The nail in polio’s coffin may be a 1931 Ford Model A Victoria that will make a 7,600-mile journey from Anchorage to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The “Miss Vicky,” driven by Dr. Lee Harman, 76, a retired ophthalmologist from Washington, will be taking part in the Rally the Globe’s Alaska To Mexico Marathon. The car’s first stop after it leaves Anchorage is Pike’s Waterfront Lodge in Fairbanks, where it will arrive today.
Polio, a viral disease unique in that it can attack the nervous system and cause paralysis, has been eradicated in North America since the 1990s. However, the virus is still prevalent in Pakistan and Afghanistan. President Franklin Roosevelt was famously wheelchair-bound near the end of his presidency due to the disease.
Miss Vicky’s journey is an effort to raise money for Polio Plus, Rotary International’s polio eradication program. Harman has been a Rotarian since 1984.
“It’s a service and a way to give back to the community,” Harman said. “It’s not political, it’s not religious. It’s for everybody.”
Miss Vicky has raised about $35,000 for the Alaska To Mexico Rally so far, all of which goes to Polio Plus, Harman said. All of the car-related expenses, hotels and food are paid for by Harman himself.
This is not Miss Vicky’s first international rally. In 2019, she was one of 21 vintage cars to complete the Peking To Paris Rally without being towed at any point. The 10,000-mile race took entrants through China, Mongolia, Russia, and Europe.
Miss Vicky raised nearly $50,000 for Polio Plus in the Peking to Paris race. Harman is asking the public to donate 1 cent per mile — $76 — and Rotary Clubs along the route to commit to $1 per mile — $7,600 — for Polio Plus.
“Rotary has been trying to get rid of polio in the world for 38 years,” Harman said. “We thought it would take a maximum of three years.”
When Polio Plus started, there were 350,000 cases of polio in the world each year and around 50,000 people died, Harmon said.
Only seven polio cases have been reported in 2023 — five in Afghanistan and two in Pakistan, according to the Polio Global Eradication Initiative.
Miss Vicky is a 3,800-pound 1931 Ford Model A Victoria, one of only thousands made. In the 1930s, it would have cost $580.
She boasts 54 major modifications, including a 72-horsepower motor. The car has been modified to get a whopping 14 miles per gallon, instead of its original 10 mpg.
“Henry [Ford] wasn’t concerned about gas mileage,” Harman said. “We have a 15-gallon auxiliary tank and a 10-gallon original tank.”
Harman’s navigator, Winston Conyers, 66, a realtor in White Rock, British Columbia, said Miss Vicky puts a smile on everyone’s face.
“You’ll have all these girls waving at you, everyone gives you a thumbs up,” Conyers said. “It’s just a joy.”
“They want you to honk the horn,” Harman said.
The Alaska To Mexico Marathon is a 7,600- mile race across North America. The rally will take drivers through Alaska, Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona and Mexico, before ending in Cabo San Lucas. The race begins today and will last 30 days.
Through the sub-arctic, wildfire country and desert, much of the route occurs on nonhighway roads or even off road, Harman said.
“The goal is to take us on roads that are not normally traveled,” he said. “We know where we’re going but we don’t know the actual route.”
Harman said Conyer’s job as navigator is just as important as the driver’s.
“You can’t do the rally without both,” he said.
Each navigator has a device that measures the route between each checkpoint by a 100th of a mile, Harman said. The device also measures speed.
“You get docked points for being early, you get docked points for being late,” he said. “If you’re on time you get zero deductions.”