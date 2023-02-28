A Minto woman has pleaded guilty to an embezzlement charge stemming from her employment as a bookkeeper with an Interior Alaska village council.
Melanie Gail Titus, 52, worked as a bookkeeper for the Minto Village Council, a federally recognized governing body for the Native Village of Minto, which receives funding from various federal agencies. Titus pleaded guilty to embezzling $55,753.99 from the village council between January 2015 and June 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. As the council's bookkeeper, Titus used several methods to embezzle the funds, including issuing herself multiple payroll checks for the same pay period, tendering duplicative deposits, and issuing duplicative reimbursements for work expenses, the release stated.
She is scheduled to be sentenced June 1 for the federal charge of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. Titus faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine her sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors, the news release stated.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Alaska State Troopers investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney George Tran.