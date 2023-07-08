Department of Justice

A Minto woman was sentenced last week for embezzling money from the Native Village of Minto.

Melanie Grail Titus, 52, was the bookkeeper for the Minto Village Council, the federally recognized governing body for the Native Village of Minto. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Titus embezzled funds from the Minto Village Council’s accounts between January 2015 and May, 2019. Titus issued herself multiple payroll checks for the same pay period, tendered duplicate deposits and falsified reimbursements for work expenses, the DOJ said.

