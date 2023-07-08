A Minto woman was sentenced last week for embezzling money from the Native Village of Minto.
Melanie Grail Titus, 52, was the bookkeeper for the Minto Village Council, the federally recognized governing body for the Native Village of Minto. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Titus embezzled funds from the Minto Village Council’s accounts between January 2015 and May, 2019. Titus issued herself multiple payroll checks for the same pay period, tendered duplicate deposits and falsified reimbursements for work expenses, the DOJ said.
A federal investigation revealed that Titus had embezzled $55,753.99 from the Minto Village Council. She confessed to the Minto Village Council in May 2019.
On Feb. 21, Titus pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, a felony charge. On June 29, U.S. Chief District Judge Sharon Gleason sentenced Titus to 300 hours of community service to be completed within three years, five years of probation, and to pay $55,753.99 in restitution.
“Over the years, the defendant stole from the Village of Minto to fuel her substance addiction at the expense of her community,” U.S. Attorney Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska said. “The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting those who seek to victimized our rural communities.”
