Tehya Titus of Minto was crowned Miss World Eskimo-Indian Olympics at a ceremony late Friday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena in Fairbanks.

Titus, who is Athabaskan, was selected from among five contestants by a panel of nine judges. Her’ parents are Bertina and Gabriel Titus. She also won an award for best public speaker.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.