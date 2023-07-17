Tehya Titus of Minto was crowned Miss World Eskimo-Indian Olympics at a ceremony late Friday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena in Fairbanks.
Titus, who is Athabaskan, was selected from among five contestants by a panel of nine judges. Her’ parents are Bertina and Gabriel Titus. She also won an award for best public speaker.
In her farewell speech, Miss WEIO 2022 Michelle Kaleak said that she had a great year as Miss WEIO. She remembered growing up attending WEIO and looking up to the past Miss WEIO contestants. She thanked those that supported her as Miss WEIO and encouraged the new Miss WEIO to keep learning about her culture to pass it down to the next generation.
Titus said she entered the competition after her grandmother, Reverend Anna Frank, felt it was time for a young lady to represent Minto.
Titus said winning the competition didn’t feel real. “I didn’t come into this competition to win anything or win a crown, I just wanted to show my culture and show my love for it,” Titus said. “It was very unexpected but I’m very blessed and happy to have won.”
Miss WEIO 2023’s platform is to show her passion for language revitalization and the importance of maintaining cultural identity. “I think I’m very knowledgeable in our culture, although there’s a lot I have to learn,” Titus said. She emphasized that it’s important for her people to be proud to be Alaska Native and not lose their traditional ways of life.
Titus, who plans to attend A-B Tech to become an electrician and later pursue a degree in counseling, said Miss WEIO is a great opportunity to be a role model for the younger generation. “I think it’s very important for contestants to show there are young women who can be looked up to, to inspire others, to be respectful, and show their cultural values,” she said.
First runner up Hailey Neełtl’oon Anganaran Moses, the current reigning Miss Fairbanks Native Association, won most photogenic. Second runner up Uyagaatchiaq Jenysa Ahmaogak, the current reigning Miss Ulguniq from Wainwright, won most talented. Moses and Ahmaogak are in line to assume the title of Miss WEIO should duty call.
Katlyn Inugiksuq Smith, the current reigning Miss Arctic Circle from Kotzebue, won most traditional. Suuth Gaay Tiana Rain Cozzen, of Cooper Center, and Smith tied for Miss Congeniality.
The Miss WEIO awards, caribou tufted flowers designed to be worn as a necklace, were made by Fairbanks artist Deloole’aanh Erickson.
Miss WEIO is required to be a 1/16th Indigenous woman between the ages of 18 30 who has never been married and has no dependents.
