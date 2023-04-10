A Minto man was sentenced Friday to 180 days suspended time after pleading guilty to animal cruelty.
Orrin V. John, 47, was charged on Dec. 1, 2022 with felony animal cruelty.
John was represented by public defender Erin Bartenstein. Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail prosecuted the case.
Crail told the court that John took over ownership of a dog, Buggy, after its owner passed away. A neighbor approached John multiple times with concerns regarding the dog’s care. The neighbor waited until John was out of the house before taking Buggy to animal control.
Animal Control found that Buggy’s choke chain collar was embedded into his neck and skin was growing around the collar. Veterinarians surgically removed the collar and told troopers that Buggy would have endured pain and suffering.
John told troopers that he had to restrain Buggy because community members told him that they’d shoot Buggy if he kept getting loose.
Crail noted that the two dogs John already had seem to be in good health.
John expressed remorse at his plea hearing.
“I just feel really bad,” John said. “I love dogs.”
Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines accepted the plea agreement and sentenced John to 180 days with 180 days suspended and one year of unsupervised probation. As part of the conditions of his release, John is allowed to keep the two dogs he has and is not allowed to get additional animals. He also will be required to pay restitution for Buggy’s care.
