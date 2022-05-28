A juvenile male was arrested after he allegedly threatened another minor with an airsoft-style pellet gun at a west Fairbanks elementary school Wednesday evening.
Alaska State Troopers responded to Woodville Elementary School, 5000 Palo Verde Ave., about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday following a report that a juvenile had threatened another minor with a firearm on school grounds, according to a trooper dispatch report.
Troopers contacted both minors in the area and determined that the gun was an airsoft-style pellet gun that resembled a functioning handgun, according to the report. No pellets were fired from the weapon and neither party was injured.
The suspect reportedly threatened the other juvenile by pointing the pellet gun at him. There is no known connection to the school and authorities do not believe that either male was a student at Woodriver Elementary during the 2021-2022 school year.
No classes were in session and troopers “are not aware of any events occurring at the school at the time of the incident,” trooper spokesman Austin McDaniel said.
The juvenile suspect was arrested and turned over to Division of Juvenile Justice custody. It is not known if the minor is facing criminal charges, as the Division of Juvenile Justice did not respond to a request for comment.