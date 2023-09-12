Mining Hall of Fame

Residents study displays at the Alaska Mining Hall of Fame’s grand opening Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 406 Cushman St.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The Alaska Mining Hall of Fame is hosting two lectures in the coming weeks.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Joan Skilbred will offer a presentation on "The Notorious LeRoy Tozier." Tozier was a famous pioneer mining claim broker from the Klondike in Yukon, Canada, who became a brilliant defense lawyer in Fairbanks. His story is a classic Gold Rush tale that became a national scandal. Join us for this entertaining look at the life and times of this early-day Fairbanks resident and his downfall after achieving great success