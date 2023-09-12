The Alaska Mining Hall of Fame is hosting two lectures in the coming weeks.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Joan Skilbred will offer a presentation on "The Notorious LeRoy Tozier." Tozier was a famous pioneer mining claim broker from the Klondike in Yukon, Canada, who became a brilliant defense lawyer in Fairbanks. His story is a classic Gold Rush tale that became a national scandal. Join us for this entertaining look at the life and times of this early-day Fairbanks resident and his downfall after achieving great success
At 7 p.m. Sept. 27, Tom Bundtzen will speak on the mining history of Greenland. He will summarize the geology and mining history of Greenland, a northern neighbor of Alaska. Bundtzen will also talk about the Ivittuut cryolite mine, which operated continuously for nearly 160 years. It was the source of one of the most strategic mineral deposits ever mined globally. And he’ll talk about another previously active base metal mine at Black Angel, which was featured in a James Bond movie.
The Alaska Mining Hall of Fame Museum is at 406 Cushman St., next door to McCafferty’s Coffee Shop. The lectures are free to attend and open to the public.