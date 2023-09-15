Dozens of mineral researchers and executives from Alaska and around the country converged Wednesday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks for the Alaska Carbon Ore, Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Input Stakeholder Meeting.
Attendees had the opportunity to see various mineral research facilities at UAF, including the electron microprobe, which detects electrons and creates C-ray maps for critical minerals.
Attendees also caught a glimpse of UAF’s XRF microscope, which analyzes mineral samples up to 6000 times magnification.
“It’s encouraging to see so much interest, the mining industry has not always been good at marketing,” Justin Seavey, Usibelli Coal Mine senior projects engineer, said.
Seavey said all of Usibelli’s product is used within Alaska — at UAF’s coal plant and Golden Valley Electric’s coal plants in Healy.
“We are looking at what else we can do with our resources, what other resources for coal there might be,” he said. “But also what other minerals might be contained in the coal that we can recover for economic benefit.”
Coal is not the only valuable mineral that brought researchers to UAF. Caleb Stetson, Idaho National Laboratory materials engineer, attended the conference to learn more about minerals necessary for the transition away from fossil fuels.
“The natural mineral wealth of this state is just incredible,” Stetson said. “We really need all those metals for things like vehicle electricification.”
While the Idaho National Laboratory mostly focuses on nuclear energy, they are also interested in the recycling of minerals, such as those used in batteries, Stetson said.
“We need to be able to recycle those, so we can get the metals back and create new material,” he said.
