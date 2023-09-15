Microscope

University of Alaska Fairbanks' XRF microscope is seen on Sept. 13. 

 Carter DeJong/News-Miner

Dozens of mineral researchers and executives from Alaska and around the country converged Wednesday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks for the Alaska Carbon Ore, Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Input Stakeholder Meeting.

Attendees had the opportunity to see various mineral research facilities at UAF, including the electron microprobe, which detects electrons and creates C-ray maps for critical minerals.

