Military leaders from Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force base visited Minto in a first-ever outreach to the village to learn more about rural Alaskan life and build relationships with the local community, according to an Air Force news release.

The Dec. 14 visit involved a tour of the town and Minto School by tribal and village leadership. Military leaders included Col. David Berkland, Eielson’s 354th Fighter Wing commander and Col. Nate Surrey, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska at Fort Wainwright.