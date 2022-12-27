Military leaders from Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force base visited Minto in a first-ever outreach to the village to learn more about rural Alaskan life and build relationships with the local community, according to an Air Force news release.
The Dec. 14 visit involved a tour of the town and Minto School by tribal and village leadership. Military leaders included Col. David Berkland, Eielson’s 354th Fighter Wing commander and Col. Nate Surrey, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska at Fort Wainwright.
Berkland noted the continued value for outreach between military installations and the region’s rural and Alaska Native villages.
“This visit gave us a better understanding of how Alaskans live in the Interior and how we as military members can be good neighbors and stewards of our bases,” Berkland said in the news release.
The tour included lunch and the opportunity to talk with tribal elders and Minto’s military veterans. The base leaders and the Minto community discussed how to hunt and fish respectfully around Minto and how the Minto community can hunt around the installations and military training areas in Interior Alaska.
“Minto has many war veterans from our community that we honor,” said Cameron Winfrey, director of operations for Benhti Economic Development Corporation. “We are a welcoming community, and we want to share what we have, respectively.”
Toward the end of the visit, the students at Minto School performed traditional songs and dances to share a piece of their culture with the group.