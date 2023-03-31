U.S. Army generals answered questions Thursday on the annual military training exercise, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Alaska (JPMRC).
JPMRC is an annual exercise that focuses on large-scale combat operations and cold-weather training to prepare soldiers to deploy in an Arctic environment.
Gen. Charles Flynn, commander of the U.S. Army Pacific, said that JPMRC allows the military to train in the environment and conditions they’re most likely to operate in. He said the Army’s effort through the 11th Airborne Division is to make sure soldiers can live and operate in the arctic so they can fight if called upon.
Representatives from the militaries of Chile, Nepal, Mongolia, Norway, Germany, Canada, Finland, Italy and Japan are present during JPMRC. Flynn said that it’s important that the training effort is multi-national.
Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commander of the 11th Airborne Division said that over 8,000 soldiers are currently participating in the training exercise.
“Our soldiers are what make our forces here in the 11th Airborne so good,” Eifler said. “It takes a different type of soldier to live here, operate here, and to thrive here.”
JPMRC is a three-week training exercise at the Yukon Training Area, near Eielson Air Force Base, and Donnelly Training Area, near Fort Greely. Eifler said that training in the field for 12 days is a lot different than one day. He said “the biggest thing is sustaining ourselves logistically in the field over a long period of time in a difficult environment.”
Eifler said forces in Alaska train heavily in the winter months so they can test their training and equipment in the harsh environment. If you make something work in the arctic, you can make it work anywhere, he said.
The JPMRC exercise gives soldiers an opportunity to operate and test equipment in an arctic environment, including extreme cold weather clothing, new skis, feeding systems for preparing and cooking hot meals, and new snowmachines, Eifler said.
Flynn said, “the arctic is a competitive space for a wide range of reasons” and that the U.S. Army wants to keep the Indo-Pacific region free and open.
“We want the global commons to be secure, stable, and protected so every nation has a right of passage through them,” he said. Eifler said that their primary mission is to provide forces across the Indo-Pacific region.
