A water scooper drops a load of water over a section of the Pogo Mine Road Fire on Wednesday near Delta Junction.

Wildland firefighter crews continued to use cool weather and smokey conditions to their favor Wednesday night and Thursday to fight large fires burning in Interior Alaska, according to updates from the state Division of Forestry and Fire Protection and Bureau of Land Management.

But one of the largest fire in the Delta Junction area, the 42,000 acre Pogo Mine Road Fire has been encroaching on buildings near the Pogo Gold Mine and Trans-Alaska Pipeline, according to DOF.

