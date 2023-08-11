Wildland firefighter crews continued to use cool weather and smokey conditions to their favor Wednesday night and Thursday to fight large fires burning in Interior Alaska, according to updates from the state Division of Forestry and Fire Protection and Bureau of Land Management.
But one of the largest fire in the Delta Junction area, the 42,000 acre Pogo Mine Road Fire has been encroaching on buildings near the Pogo Gold Mine and Trans-Alaska Pipeline, according to DOF.
Firefighters have been busy trying to protect structures within close distance of the Pogo Mine Road Fire, according to a state update. The North Pacific Type 2 hand crew, two dozers and Alaska Department of Natural Resources personnel have been securing the fire perimeter to protect local infrastructure.
Aircraft continued to drop water on the Pogo fire’s southwest perimeter as it edged toward Quartz Lake and the Richardson Highway, according to the state update.
Officials noted that cooler temperatures and cloudy skies, along with scattered showers, have helped moderate the fire activity. The inclement weather has helped firefighters set up more containment lines around fires to keep it from the pipeline near Shaw Creek.
As of Thursday, the fire had reached within a tenth of a mile of the pipeline’s right-of-way and was a mile from the Richardson Highway Mile 285. Fire officials have aimed to keep the fire away from both the pipeline and highway. The pipeline was built to withstand a wildfire, but several homes are built long the highway corridor.
An additional 20-person hand crew was sent to the 7,000 Mount Hayes Fire on Wednesday as aerial resources continued dropping water on the 7,000-acre fire. The hand crew has been busy setting up control lines and a hoselay along the dozer line.
Dozer crews created a larger buffer around the AT&T communications tower north of the Mount Hayes fire.
The Hayes fire had jumped the Gerstle River on Sunday and started burning across military and state lands in the Gerstle River Arctic Test Site.
No evacuations notices have been issued for either fire as of Thursday.
An evacuation for the Lower Salcha River remains in effect as firefighters continue to battle the 14,000-acre McCoy Creek Fire. Crews managed to complete structure assessment and protection measures from river mile 14 to 32 and started mopping up the fire around mile 23 to make sure no hotspots exist in areas where the fire moved through.
Crews in the McCoy Creek Fire area have been making good use of the cooler temperatures, according to DOF.
Hand crews continue “with line construction and mop up, while smokejumpers will keep protecting structures and scouting ahead of the fire area.”
Cooler temperatures continued to benefit firefighters combating the 50,800-acre Anderson Complex in Denali Borough, according to the Great Basin Team 3 management team.
“Firefighters assigned to the Anderson Complex have been able to complete a number of critical assignments thanks to three days of cooler weather and measurable rainfall,” Team 3 stated in its updates. As a result, the fire has had minimal growth over several days.
The Anderson Complex is split into two management groups combating the Teklanika River Fire, Birch Creek Fire, Shores Landing Fire, Rock Creek Fire, Bear Creek Fire, Kobe Road and Nenana River fires.
“The weather has reduced fire activity, allowing Great Basin Team 3 to move crews to other areas within the complex or make them available for reassignment to other fires around the state,” the team said its update.
Dan Cather, the operations section chief, said a crew located a spot along the Teklanika River Fire which radiated a lot of heat among some fallen trees.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time for them to work that,” Cather said. “But all the structure protection work has been done and there has been very little impact to the structures in the area.”
Cather added hand crews have been conducting assessments from Nenana south down the Parks Highway corridor in case fire protection and containment line measures are needed. Team 3 combined its Nenana and Anderson groups into a single unit to streamline and redirect resources to other fires.
“We are downsizing the right amount of resources for the fire at this time,” Cather said. “Very little growth means we are transitioning and looking at different options for movements at this time.”
The merged Anderson group finished fire breaks in Anderson Thursday morning and cleaned up some areas.
Fire crews continue to work on containing the Shores Landing and Teklanika River, located on the west side of the Nenana River.
Fire crews are working with heavy equipment to protect structures in the North Forties and Kobe Ag subdivisions.
An evacuation order remains in effect for all residents d all residents along the Teklanika River and all residents in Clear Sky homestead outside Clear Sky Lodge, as well as residents adjacent to Rose Hip Creek. A Level Two “SET” status is in place for residents west of the Parks Highway between Mile 270 and the Rex Bridge.