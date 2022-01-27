Michael Sanders, Fairbanks Crisis Now coordinator, was named the city’s new chief of staff, according to a city news release.
The city hired Sanders in 2017 as its homeless housing coordinator and eventual manager of its AmeriCorps program. He was promoted to the crisis now position in June 2021.
Sanders replaces Mike Meeks as chief of staff, who died Jan. 14 from natural causes.
Prior to coming to the City of Fairbanks, Sanders gained extensive experience in project management and budget administration during his 20 years in U.S. Army.
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly said the city was saddened by Meeks’ passing bud feels “fortunate Mr. Sanders is willing to step into the Chief of Staff role and I believe he will do great things for the City.”