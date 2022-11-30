Jacob Wegner, 40, and Robert Melvin Brockway III, 40, were identified as the fatal victims of carbon monoxide poisoning in North Pole. Alaska State Troopers released their names on Wednesday.
A 41-year-old woman who was also poisoned has since been released from the hospital, according to Tim DeSpain, information officer with the Alaska Department of Public Safety. Troopers did not name the woman.
Authorities say no foul play is suspected. The deaths were accidental.
Carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless and very difficult to detect, and every house should have a minimum of one carbon monoxide detector per floor, according to the chief at the Fairbanks Fire Department.
“Carbon monoxide can kill before the presence is known. There are no early warning signs,” Fairbanks Fire Chief Scott Raygor said.
The incident happened on Nov. 22 in a residential workshop at a home off Mill Pond Road, according to Alaska State Troopers.
First responders responded to the workshop after a call of an unresponsive man about 1:30 p.m. Both men were declared dead on the scene. The woman was rushed to a hospital.
“The State Medical Examiner’s Office report revealed significantly elevated levels of CO in both males,” reads a statement from troopers.
Next of kin notification delayed release of the names of the men who died.
The report does not name the source of the CO, but troopers observed a generator in a shed attached to the workshop had an empty fuel tank. An extension cord was run from the generator to a breaker panel. Also, a large wood stove was inside the workshop and was giving off residual heat, according to a trooper report.
More than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional CO poisoning not linked to fires, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Raygor said his house has carbon monoxide detectors in each bedroom.
“The biggest thing to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning is having a working carbon monoxide detector,” the fire chief said. “You can get them anywhere.”
Anything that burns can release carbon monoxide, which acts to block oxygen from circulating in the human body.
“You basically suffocate,” Raygor said.
Carbon monoxide circulates easily and is basically the same density as air, the fire chief said.
“You don’t even know that it is in a room,” he said.
