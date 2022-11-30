Alaska State Troopers

Jacob Wegner, 40, and Robert Melvin Brockway III, 40, were identified as the fatal victims of carbon monoxide poisoning in North Pole. Alaska State Troopers released their names on Wednesday.

A 41-year-old woman who was also poisoned has since been released from the hospital, according to Tim DeSpain, information officer with the Alaska Department of Public Safety. Troopers did not name the woman.

