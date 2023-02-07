Three men are facing charges in connection with the theft of catalytic converters to pay for fentanyl, according to state police.
Catalytic converters are a device attached to the exhaust system of cars and trucks to remove dangerous exhausted gasses. The device contains precious metals, Alaska State Troopers Cpt. Eric Spitzer said. According to RoadandTrack, catalytic converters contain platinum, rhodium and palladium.
Mark Pavel Ciloci, 27, of North Pole, Damian Joe Norwest, 44, of North Pole, and Bogdan Aleksandrovich Kulikovskiy, 29, were charged Jan. 27 with second-degree theft; Cliloci and Norwest were charged with third-degree criminal mischief; and Kulikovskiy was charged with misconduct involving a controlled substance. Norwest was also charged with two counts of violating bail conditions.
According to court documents, a United States Postal Service delivery driver saw an Alaska Native male wearing dark winter clothing take a catalytic converter out of a 2017 E-450 van. The van belonged to the River’s Edge Resort. The witness saw the man walk toward Airport Way and get into a silver sedan, court documents stated.
Shortly after, troopers stopped a silver sedan with three men in it on Airport Way. In a search of the car they found two catalytic converters, a DeWalt reciprocating saw, commonly known as a sawzawll, four glass pipes used to smoke methamphetamine and a bag of crystal methamphetamine in a black jacket.
A staff member at K&K Recycling familiar with the issue said catalytic converters sell from $5 to several hundred dollars. The average price in the Fairbanks area is approximately $75, the staffer said.
Between a new catalytic converter and the labor to install it, it can cost upwards of $1,000 to replace one that’s been stolen, Spitzer said.
The AST Criminal Suppression Unit is designed to go after crimes like this and vehicle theft, Spitzer said, adding that car thefts are on the rise in the Fairbanks area.
“Bad guys beware: If you are stealing vehicles in the Fairbanks area, we are looking for you,” Spitzer said. AST CSU started bait operations in response to car thefts. The unit is leaving cars running with keys in them, and if someone drives away with that car, troopers will track it and arrest them, Spitzer said.
Spitzer said he recommends residents purchase a tracking device for their car, like an Apple AirTag, so troopers can quickly locate the stolen car and return it to its owners.
