Music and memories marked a night in tribute to the late mushing legend Lance Mackey at the Howling Dog Saloon in Fox as people helped raise funds for his young children, Atigun and Lozen.

The event, coordinated by Hugh Neff and Lauren Manning, included a silent auction of donated items, including a well-illustrated portrait of the musher and stories shared by some of those who knew or were inspired by Mackey’s determination, grit and down-to-earth nature.

