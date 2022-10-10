Music and memories marked a night in tribute to the late mushing legend Lance Mackey at the Howling Dog Saloon in Fox as people helped raise funds for his young children, Atigun and Lozen.
The event, coordinated by Hugh Neff and Lauren Manning, included a silent auction of donated items, including a well-illustrated portrait of the musher and stories shared by some of those who knew or were inspired by Mackey’s determination, grit and down-to-earth nature.
John Shewfelt Jr. and Shot Time performed live music, including a tribute song Shewfelt Jr. wrote honoring Mackey’s life.
“It’s the celebration of an incredible Alaskan and musher,” said Neff, a fellow musher. “I was lucky to have spent 20 years chasing him around the trail.”
Mackey, a four-time champion of the Iditarod and twice-champion of the Yukon Quest, died Sept. 8 after a long struggle with cancer. Mackey was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2001, and underwent treatment.
Despite the toll treatments and cancer took on him, Mackey never missed a beat in excelling on the trail. He became the first musher to win both major races in the same season twice, once in 2007 and again in 2008.
Mackey also pursued an ambition of racing cars, both in the Lower and in Alaska.
He was diagnosed with throat cancer a second time in 2021, after a serious car crash on the racetrack. While he walked away from the crash, doctors were concerned by what looked like neck fractures, but was identified as throat cancer.
Saturday’s proceeds from the auction and donation go to Mackey’s children, he said.
Mackey was a single parent when he died. His partner, Jenne Smith, died in a four wheeler accident in the fall of 2020 before either were five years old, leaving him to raise them. In a 2021 interview, Mackey said his children helped through a second cancer diagnosis.
“Now the dogs are just a part of my life, my kids are my entire life,” Mackey had said. “That’s more motivation than I ever got from dogs.”
“They’re very special kids,” Neff said.
Legends race car driver Al Trettles met Mackey at a friend’s birthday party out in Badger some years back. Trettles said Mackey showed up at the North Pole Speedway and placed Mackey into a Legends car, which “are about the size of a pool table.”
“He did well,” Mackey said. “It was one of the fastest cars on the track. It happened quick. He was a natural and had a will to win and that’s what really counts.”
Mackey took up car racing as a hobby in 2016 after stepping away from mushing following a long slide in the standings.
Ralph Glasgow, the Howling Dog’s owner, said after Mackey and his first wife Tonya moved to Fox, it didn’t take long for Mackey to find his watering hole.
“I knew of him through his reputation long before I met him,” Glasgow said. “At the bar, he just enjoyed people, listening and being himself. He was highly competitive in a fair way.”
Glasgow reflected that Smith, the father of Mackey’s children, was a Howling Dog bartender.
“He stole her away and they had two little kids,” Glasgow said.
Neff noted despite the difficult life Mackey endured, he was an ordinary person who “like the rest of us wasn’t particularly a saint, just another guy.”
“A lot of people like to think of Lance Mackey as just this great champion, but it wasn’t what he did on the trail that defined who he was,” Neff said. “He had an energy for living life … he enjoyed every day life and realized how lucky he was to be doing what he was doing.”
Neff first met Mackey in 2003, before Mackey climbed the ranks.