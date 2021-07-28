The names of two “fallen heroes” were added to the wall at North Pole Memorial Park Tuesday morning, during the fourth annual memorial ceremony.
U.S. Army PFC Joseph I. Love-Fowler and Alaska State Trooper Roland Edgar “Skip” Chevalier Jr. are the latest to be honored for their supreme sacrifice. The memorial recognizes borough residents employed in the public sector who lost their lives while serving their country, state or municipality.
Love-Fowler’s family attended the event.
“I appreciate it,” said Fowler’s father, Daniel Fowler of Fairbanks, after the somber ceremony. He was joined by Love-Fowler’s sister, Brittany, and her sons George, 6, and Alex, 4, all posing for a photograph in front of the wall.
“It’s nice to have it here,” Daniel Fowler added.
One by one, family, friends and colleagues placed a white flower on a shelf at the wall, as the name of each fallen hero was publicly announced. Names are featured on brass plaques that include a QR code which can display, on a cell phone, the biography of each person honored.
The memorial park is dedicated to Alaska State Troopers Scott Johnson and Gabe Rich, who both died in the line of duty in 2014. Rich was also formerly a North Pole police officer.
Special guest Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer said he was humbled by these fallen heroes and their service to the state and the country.
“Today we remember these fallen heroes, we remember their families and we are extremely grateful for everything they’ve done and for their sacrifice,” he said.
Fairbanks Borough Mayor Bryce Ward read a special proclamation, signed by the mayors of the borough, city of Fairbanks and city of North Pole. It declared July 22, 2021, as “Fallen Heroes Day” and urged all residents to remember and pay tribute to those who, when called upon to do so, “courageously served our country, our state and our community as public servants.”
“This day provides an opportunity for all citizens of the Fairbanks North Star Borough to take time to show respect and appreciation for the brave men and women who risked their lives each day when they report to work,” the proclamation said.
“It is a privilege to express our eternal appreciation and admiration to all of our service members, whose sacrifices should serve as a constant reminder of the high price of liberty,” the proclamation said.
PFC Joseph I. Love-Fowler of North Pole was born Jan. 12, 1984. Trained as a combat engineer, Love-Fowler was assigned to the 84th Engineer Combat Battalion (Heavy) where he served in Bravo Company as a carpentry and masonry specialist. He deployed to Iraq in 2005 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. On April 9, 2006, Love-Fowler was killed when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Humvee during convoy operations in Balad. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, Combat Action Badge and Purple Heart.
Trooper Roland Edgar “Skip” Chevalier Jr. was born March 8, 1949 in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He served 8.5 years in the U.S. Army, in the 82nd Airborne. Upon his discharge, he stayed in Alaska and pursued a career in law enforcement. He joined the Alaska State Troopers on June 21, 1976. He worked as a drug enforcement officer on the joint task force for three months before joining the 27th Recruit Class a the DPS Academy in Sitka, graduating in November 1976.
He lost his life in the line of duty on April 3, 1982.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMKris