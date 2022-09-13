An ordinance to restore the board of appeals powers to both the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole didn’t get a chance to be heard before the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Thursday night after the meeting clock ran out to consider additional matters.

But the ordinance, sponsored by Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski, will return for a public hearing at the Sept. 22 regular Assembly meeting.

