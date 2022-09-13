An ordinance to restore the board of appeals powers to both the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole didn’t get a chance to be heard before the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Thursday night after the meeting clock ran out to consider additional matters.
But the ordinance, sponsored by Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski, will return for a public hearing at the Sept. 22 regular Assembly meeting.
The ordinance’s intent in large part advocates for better relationships between the borough and the cities, Lojewski said. It repeals a previous ordinance, Ordinance No. 2016-36, which revoked city authorities to sit at the board of adjustments to “hear appeals of certain land use decisions for land” located in the city limits. The 2016 ordinance was sponsored by the administration when Karl Kassel was borough mayor.
But Lojewski said he expects some resistance to the ordinance, including from the borough mayor’s office.
“The administration put out a memo before the meeting summarizing reasons against it,” Lojewski said.
The Sept. 7 memo from Mayor Bryce Ward noted that the 2016 ordinance was proposed by the administration at the time, “and it is the position of this administration that the Assembly should remain the BOA for zoning actions” within Fairbanks and North Pole city limits.
Ward wrote the main concern deals with liability and inconsistencies, adding that a 2016 report from the community planning department backs up the assertion.
“Due to the Borough acting as the planning authority and holding potential liability for planning decisions, the BOA power more appropriately rests with the FNSB Assembly,” Ward wrote. “Since the Borough Assembly adopted and upholds the FNSB Zoning Code, it is logical they act as the BOA, rather than a city council that may not be familiar with the FNSB Zoning code, which the cities are not responsible for administering.”
A main interpretation, according to Lojewski, would be if cities had restored appeals powers, an appeals decision might come into conflict with a decision made at the borough level.
“If that happens, then there’s a chance code disputes could end up in the Superior Court,” Lojewski said.
Lojewski added there’s been some attempts by the city of Fairbanks calling for its powers to be restored. The Fairbanks City Council passed a resolution in 2016 opposing the repeal of powers. Since then, four resolutions have attempted to ask the assembly to restore the powers. The latest attempt was a failed resolution asking for a return of appeal powers in exchange for transferring broadband authority powers to the borough.
The overall resolution failed because of that stipulation.
Lojewski’s ordinance references a willingness to exchange broadband powers, but that transfer isn’t mandatory.
“The question for the assembly and the administration to consider is whether the benefit of broadband powers outweighs keeping [board of adjustment] decisions,” Lojewski said.
