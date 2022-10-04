Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education Seat D will likely go to Melissa Burnett, while Seat C is still too close to call between Les Nichols and Brandy Harty.
About 13,500 voters out of 77,078 registered voters in the borough voted on Tuesday.
As of late Tuesday night, the race for Seat C is too close to call, with about 1,000 ballots outstanding. Harty was up by 20 votes as of press time.
While waiting for results to come in, Nichols said he was relaxed.
“If [Harty] wins, I don’t think that’s a bad thing for Fairbanks,” Nichols said. “It’s odd being put under a light and being examined by so many people.”
Harty said the community that she’s become connected to and the friends she’s made have been impactful on her, and “I will be apart of [that community] for the rest of my life.”
“I wouldn’t change my decision [to run for school board] for anything,” Harty said.
Nichols emphasized the importance of “getting everyone on the same page” and hiring a superintendent as top issues for the board. “Potential for unity is where we agree and can be effective,” he said.
If elected, Harty said, her first actions will be to elect a board president and interview candidates for the superintendent position. “I’d like to see someone that is good at taking feedback and criticism,” Harty said. “Personally, I think it’s important to find someone with experience in special education because I think our district needs strong leadership there.”
Either Nichols or Harty will replace Matthew Sampson in Seat C.
Nichols is a former teacher and current business owner in Fairbanks. Harty is an educator and parent of two elementary-aged children who attend schools in the borough.
Melissa Burnett led by about 1,000 votes as of Tuesday. She will replace Jennifer Luke, school board president and legislative committee chair, in Seat D.
“I’m glad that this is working out this way,” Burnett said through tears. “I’m very grateful.”
The first thing Burnett will do on the school board is to hire a superintendent. After that, she aims to get the board to listen to the community, and “everything else will fall into place.”
“I would do it again in a heartbeat,” Burnett said.
Burnett is a radio host, program director and program manager for 10 Alaska radio stations, as well as the announcer at the Mitchell Raceway and North Pole Speedway.
Her opponent, Kaneisha Radgosky, is a nurse at the Tanana Valley Clinic and the Chief Andrew Isaac Heath Center. Radgosky said the experience of running for school board was “eye-opening,” and she said she gained respect for people who run for elected office.
“I’ll have one of the loudest voices,” she said of being a community participant.
Other Board of Education members include April Smith, Erin Morotti, Chrya Sanderson, Timothy Doran, Margaret Matheson, Col. Antonio Alvarado, Col. Nathan Surrey and student representative Olivia Smith.
The undecided winner of Seat C and Burnett will be sworn in in late October after the election is certified. Both will serve three-year terms.
