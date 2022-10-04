Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education Seat D will likely go to Melissa Burnett, while Seat C is still too close to call between Les Nichols and Brandy Harty.

About 13,500 voters out of 77,078 registered voters in the borough voted on Tuesday.

