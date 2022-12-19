Ashley Carrick

Ashley Carrick will return to Juneau in January for her seventh legislative session, this time as an Alaska House representative serving House District 35, which includes West Fairbanks, Ester and Chena Ridge/Chena Pump.

Carrick, 30, served for six legislative sessions, first as aide to Scott Kawasaki while he served in the House, and then as chief of staff to outgoing House District 35 Democrat Rep. Adam Wool.

