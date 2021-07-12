An autopsy revealed extensive wounds from Vivian Osborne’s pelvis to the top of her head. Some wounds were suffered before she died. Some happened after.
Travis Reed, her schizophrenic son, is on trial in Fairbanks Superior Court on charges of first-degree murder and misconduct involving a corpse.
On Monday, the state medical examiner took the witness stand and described in detail the trauma to Osborne’s body, including decapitation. Also, a portion of a recording of Reed talking to Alaska State Troopers was played in court and a witness for the defense testified.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday, and the jury is expected to begin deliberating. Reed waived his right to testify, he told Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple.
The 37-year-old was off his medication and reportedly high on methamphetamine when authorities, on a welfare check, found him in a dwelling with the body of his mother on Nov. 26, 2017. He was locked in a bedroom and naked with bloodstains on his feet. Reed was deemed fit to stand trial at a pre-trial hearing in June despite an extensive history of drug use and mental health issues. If convicted, he faces up to 99 years in prison on the murder charge.
Dr. Cristin Rolf attributed Osborne’s death to blunt force trauma to the head.
“Whether the decapitation occurred in life or not is hard to tell,” she said. “If the decapitation occurred during life or if she was unconscious, that would have been within seconds.”
Rolf said that Osborne was dressed in a nightgown and a housecoat at the time of her death. A toxicology report confirmed the 59-year-old had Xanax in her system.
“She basically had multiple contusions of the head and some lacerations,” Rolf said.
A portion of her scalp was removed and the base of her tongue was cut. She sustained lacerations to her abdomen and groin area. The medical examiner found some hair in her left palm.
Loren Dobberpuhl belonged to the same Bible study group as Osborne and Reed, whom she described as clean and well-groomed, for less than a year.
When she and her husband conducted an Internet search to find Osborne’s phone number after she had been absent from some meetings, they saw the news stories reporting on her death.
“I was surprised,” Dobberpuhl said. “I never saw anything contentious,” she added. “They always appeared to get along.”
A few days before she died, Osborne told a relative that Reed had knocked off her eyeglasses, was taking meth and that she planned to throw him out of her North Pole home.
Osborne, who owned Arctic Qiviut, a fiber mill, had acted as her son’s third-party custodian for several felony assault and drugs misconduct charges in 2016. In one case, Reed was accused of assaulting Fairbanks police officers responding to a report of a shirtless man yelling in the Frontier Outfitters parking lot.
In the recording of Reed talking with troopers, he can be heard making singing noises.
“This is a room where we can talk to anybody. You can tell me anything here,” Investigator Albert Bell told Reed.
“I am the father of creation,” Reed said, adding he killed a werewolf.
