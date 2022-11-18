Testimony from expert witnesses and an eye-witness was heard Thursday in the trial of Benjamin James Kameroff-Akaran, 23, who is charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of his half-sister, Jasmine States, on Jan. 30, 2018.
Dr. Cristin Rolf, a medical examiner for the state of Alaska and an expert witness in the field of pathology, testified that the cause of States’ death was the death of her brain due to the injuries caused by the gunshot to her head. The manner of death was homicide, she reported.
Jolene Bierly, an expert witness in forensic toxicology, testified that she prepared the report on Kameroff-Akaran’s blood sample in February 2018. She said that she found Delta-9-THC, methamphetamine and amphetamine in Kameroff-Akaran’s blood sample. Bierly referenced a study of drivers with DUIs that found 310 nanograms per milliliter was the average concentration of methamphetamine among those impaired drivers. Bierly testified that she found 450 nanograms per milliliter in Kameroff-Akaran’s blood sample.
Veronica Deboer, an expert witness in DNA screening, testified that the clothing of Cody White, the eye-witness to the shooting of Jasmine States, tested negative for blood.
Cody White testified that on the morning of Jan. 30, 2018, Kameroff-Akaran turned to States and White and said, “What would you do if you heard a loud bang?” before shooting his sister in the head. He said that he heard a click of a magazine in Kameroff-Akaran’s handgun and ran for his life. The jury appeared to listen intently to the recorded 911 call placed by White.
White’s testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com