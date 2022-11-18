Kameroff-Akaran murder trial

At right, Benjamin James Kameroff-Akaran, 23, exits the courtroom Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the close of witness testimony in his murder trial at Rabinowitz Courthouse. Kameroff-Akaran is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his sister. 

 Haley Lehman/News-Miner

Testimony from expert witnesses and an eye-witness was heard Thursday in the trial of Benjamin James Kameroff-Akaran, 23, who is charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of his half-sister, Jasmine States, on Jan. 30, 2018.

Dr. Cristin Rolf, a medical examiner for the state of Alaska and an expert witness in the field of pathology, testified that the cause of States’ death was the death of her brain due to the injuries caused by the gunshot to her head. The manner of death was homicide, she reported.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com