The trial of a man accused of murdering a woman at a west Fairbanks home in 2019 continued Wednesday with expert witnesses detailing the cause of death.
Patrick Marsh, 29, faces a charge of felony first-degree murder in connection with the death of 69-year-old Trisha Pearson at her Yankovich Road home on May 13, 2019. Justin Racette and Patrick Roach represented Marsh, and Anna Ralph represented the state.
Dr. Cristin Rolf, a medical examiner for the state of Alaska and an expert in forensic pathology, testified that she performed an autopsy on Pearson on May 14, 2019.
She testified that the manner of death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head, stab wounds to the left chest, strangulation and suffocation. She told the jury that Pearson had injuries to her hands, feet, chest, skull, brain, face and neck, as well as a broken hyoid and broken thyroid cartilage. She told the jury a toxicology report showed that Pearson had a blood-alcohol content of 0.145.
Investigator Al Bell showed the jury several pieces of a broken wooden chair and a shattered mug that Marsh allegedly hit Pearson with. He also showed the jury a pair of white shoes that were found at the home and a knife sheath.
The state played an audio recording from Marsh’s interview with Bell on May 17, 2019. In the recording, Marsh said his friend told him that Pearson “needs to be gone,” but Marsh did not want to kill Pearson. Marsh said when he went to the Yankovich Road home the night of May 13, 2019, Pearson came downstairs and began cleaning. Marsh said that he occasionally visited his two friends who lived at the home but that he did not live there, although it seemed that Pearson was under the impression that Marsh did live there. Marsh said Pearson began cursing and yelling at him, telling him that he was a bum who didn’t carry his weight around the home.
“I just wanted her to stop cursing and belittling me so I tried to go for a chokehold and try to tell her to stop and shut up,” Marsh told Bell. Marsh said Pearson kept saying “You little [expletive],” so he hit Pearson in the face and looked for something with which to knock the woman unconscious. He said he grabbed a chair and hit Pearson in the head with the chair until it broke. He told Bell he grabbed a trash bag and put it around Pearson’s head.
“I put it around her head and tried to suffocate her while she was unconscious that way she didn’t have to be awake for it,” Marsh said.
Marsh cried as he told Bell, “She must have been in so much pain.”
The trial will continue Thursday morning at the Fairbanks courthouse.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.