A large throng of children and their families spent Thursday trudging through the snow at Creamer’s Field, collecting measurements, data and observations in the name of citizen science.
The group was led by Serina Wesen, education and outreach designer with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute’s ice and permafrost group, and Christi Buffington, with UAF’s GLOBE program. UAF partnered with NASA’s SnowEd, which aims to increase scientific understanding of snow mass on Earth.
NASA currently has a science crew in Alaska conducting aerial and field snow levels.
SnowEd, Wesen said, allows elementary school kids to explore snow properties. The program provides snow kits and activities for students. UAF also designed kits for older children and adults.
According to a news release, UAF produced 800 small kits and 45 larger kits to be distributed in both Alaska and the Lower 48.
Sam Wright, 8, said he enjoyed the activities, including expanding a snow pit.
“I liked measuring the snow and looking at the different layers,” he said. “The snow on the top layers looks smaller when looking through a magnifying glass.”
Students measured the snow with meter sticks to determine different layers, observed different types of snow, how water percolates through different layers of the snowpack and conducted field surveys.
“It’s pretty fun to get students engaged in the snow and looking at the world around them in terms of science as opposed to just seeing weather in general,” Wesen said.
SnowEd is a NASA-funded program designed “to get people excited about snow and why we’re taking all these measurements.”
Along the way, Buffington encouraged parents to upload their data using a mobile app.
Buffington remarked the kids are getting engaged with activities and have launched their scientific curiosities.
“Even if they decide they won’t be scientists, they will be making decisions later in life using or based on science,” Buffington said.
