Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward will make a “State of the Borough” address on Monday at 2 p.m. and it will be broadcast live online.
“This event will be live-streamed from the (Mona Lisa Drexler) Borough Assembly Chambers to our FNSB Facebook page, and we will upload the video afterward to the FNSB YouTube channel,” wrote Lanien Livingston, public information officer, in an email.
In the speech, Ward will review the last year, provide highlights from the new budget proposal that he is introducing to the Borough Assembly on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. before the finance committee and summarize some of the projects and initiatives that the municipal government is planning for the future.
The 36-year-old won a second term last October by a landslide. The contractor, husband, cancer survivor and father of two also served two terms as the mayor of North Pole.
Since his re-election, Ward has worked on updating public construction priorities, addressing a housing shortage and boosting enforcement of land use regulations. An indoor playground was opened at the Carlson Center, and the borough is working with an architect to plan for a $100 million indoor athletics complex. Ward’s administration is gearing up to hand out about $1 million worth of federal Covid-19 aid to provide premium pay for essential workers.
Ward is host of The Alaskaland Podcast, which focuses on Fairbanks with an emphasis on history.
As mayor, Ward oversees an organization with about 20 departments and divisions; about 450 employees; and a $173 million budget though about $50 million of that is provided to the school district.
During Ward’s first full year in office, property taxes went up by about 1 mill but have held steady ever since with the current base mill rate at 13.799 mills. The property tax mill rate is set in June by the assembly with input from the mayor.